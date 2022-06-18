LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Covenant Health:

Covenant Health announced [Thursday] its 2021 Annual Report to Our Communities. 2021 was an extraordinary year marked by three major surges in COVID-19 volumes, a national shortage of health care personnel, as well as deferrals of non-emergent care. Even with these tremendous challenges, Covenant Health continued to invest in our communities across West Texas and eastern New Mexico, guided by our community benefit priorities.

This annual report shares stories about the ways we responded to the pandemic and served with compassionate care and health excellence. Across our region, activities focused on meeting the diverse needs of our neighbors, frequently working with local partners to make a measurable difference. Our teams also found new and more equitable ways to bring needed care and services to our communities.

“Health care is changing at a rapid pace and Covenant Health is working to continue serving our community in the ways the Sisters asked of us over 100 years ago, serving as a voice for those who need us the most,” said Walter L. Cathey, Regional Chief Executive of Covenant Health. “While health care is changing, the core of what we do will stay the same– caring for our patients will remain a top priority. We will continue to focus on people and quality of care for the communities we serve. We will work to improve the ease of navigating health care and the Covenant network for our patients.”

Tavia Hatfield, Regional Director of Community Heath Investment said, “Together, over 6,000 caregivers throughout our region will continue to be a voice for those who need us most by working on changing health care delivery as we know it and continuing to strive for improved wellness in our communities through focused outreach to the most vulnerable populations.” Hatfield added, “our caregivers have worked to find ways to best address and prioritize our region’s most challenging needs for our under-served populations.” Those areas of focus include:

Access to care

Mental and behavioral health

Homelessness and housing

Food insecurity

Together, this is our path forward – working to make health and wellness a priority for all communities touched by our ministries. Covenant Health is a place where all are invited, and all belong. For over 100 years, we have cared deeply about the health of our community because it’s our home too.

