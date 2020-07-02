Covenant Health responds to shrinking spare hospital capacity, rising COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The gap between hospitalized COVID-19 patients and hospital capacity is beginning to close. As of June 30, the number of patients in the hospital was nearing 100, and hospital capacity approached 450 beds, according to data from the City of Lubbock.

Additionally, as of June 30, there were 52 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Lubbock. By July 2, that number had risen to 64, according to the city.

CEO of the Covenant Health Lubbock Market Walter Cathey said they have seen a steady increase of folks in the hospital, however, they do have an eight stage plan incase COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

“When you look at how we operate on a daily basis I think we have become accustomed to viruses such as the flu and those types of things and how we deal with it on a daily basis,” Cathey said, “and to have a new one enter into our population the way it has, I think it’s going to bring in a lot of protocol changes that we’re going to continue to adapt moving forward.”

Two of Covenant’s major hospitals are COVID-19 specialty hospitals. Right now, they’re between 75 to 80 percent of their total capacity, with 48 patients fighting the coronavirus.

“I think we’ve been fortunate inside our community and inside of our health system to actually have a very good discharge rate and hopefully we can keep the mortalities down in our community,” Cathey said.

Cathey added most of their patients in the ICU have compromised immune systems, and have respiratory issues.