Covenant Health says it will not enforce mandatory ruling of COVID vaccine for now

LUBBOCK, Texas– After a federal district court judge issued a temporary injunction to block the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) mandatory COVID vaccine requirements, Covenant Health said it will not enforce the requirement for now.

“While the stay is in place, there will be no penalty to caregivers for not following previous CMS COVID-19 vaccination requirements,” Covenant Health said. “We anticipate CMS will appeal the Court’s temporary injunction and we expect an additional review by the Court of Appeals and/or the U.S. Supreme Court, with decisions coming in either December or January.”

Covenant Health said it will be prepared for any future ruling that will be decided in the coming months.

Read the full news release from Covenant Health:

(NEWS RELEASE) LUBBOCK, Texas– Tuesday, a federal district court judge issued a temporary injunction to block the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) rule regarding vaccine requirement or exemption for health care workers.



Covenant Health will abide by the Court’s decision. While the stay is in place, there will be no penalty to caregivers for not following previous CMS COVID-19 vaccination requirements.



We anticipate CMS will appeal the Court’s temporary injunction and we expect an additional review by the Court of Appeals and/or the U.S. Supreme Court, with decisions coming in either December or January.



Because we do not know what the courts will decide or when those decisions will be made, we have asked our caregivers to continue their efforts as planned. If they choose to be vaccinated, we have asked them to go ahead and receive that vaccination. If they choose to submit a religious or medical exemption for approval, we have asked them to submit those exemption requests as well.



Covenant Health wants to be as prepared as possible for whatever ruling may be decided in the coming months.

