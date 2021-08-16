Covenant Health ‘scaling back’ visitor policy due to rise in COVID cases

LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health announced Monday morning it will impose restrictions on visitors at all Lubbock-area facilities.

Lubbock and Lubbock County reported 10 COVID deaths from July 20 through Friday (August 13). Lubbock and Lubbock County combined from 442 active cases to 2,779 during the same period. Updated numbers will be published Monday afternoon.

So far, 745 COVID deaths were reported in Lubbock and Lubbock County, according to the City of Lubbock Health Department.

As of Saturday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported TSA-B (Trauma Service Area B, which includes Lubbock) had a COVID hospital rate of 14.45 percent. TSA-B had 228 “lab confirmed” COVID patients hospitalized. The region had 15 available ICU beds.

The following is a statement from Covenant Health:

COVENANT HEALTH MAKES CHANGES TO VISITOR POLICY DUE TO RISING COVID-19 CASES IN OUR COMMUNITIES

LUBBOCK, TX- Due to rising COVID-19 cases in our communities, Covenant Health will once again scale back the visitor policy in all of our ministries. The safety of our patients, caregivers, and visitors is our top priority. We are constantly evaluating our current conditions surrounding the virus and making appropriate policy decisions based on associated risks.

VISITOR POLICY PER MINISTRY:

Covenant Medical Center: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Covenant Children’s: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors age 2 and up. COVID patients are allowed one visitor per day. COVID patient visitor must be 18 years or older.

Covenant Specialty: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Grace Clinic: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Grace Surgical Hospital: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Covenant Health Levelland: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Covenant Health Plainview: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors every 24 hours. Masks are required for all visitors age 2 and up. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Covenant Medical Group Clinics: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors age 2 and up. COVID patients are allowed one visitor.