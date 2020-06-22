Covenant Health temporarily suspends construction on Hope Tower at Covenant Medical Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Covenant Health:

Late 2019 Covenant Health broke ground on Hope Tower, a new state of the art inpatient tower capable to treat complex orthopedic trauma, spine, and cranial neurosurgery patients. The six-story structure will be approximately 200,000 square feet and cost about $140 million to complete.

We are pleased with the construction progress so far but with the best interest of our community in mind, we wanted to share why construction has been temporarily suspended.



In recent weeks, with the presence of the COVID-19 virus, Governor Greg Abbott required all health care facilities to halt elective surgical procedures to assist in preserving personal protective equipment and limiting the possible spread of the virus.



With the temporary disruption in surgical procedures, Covenant Medical Center, like all hospitals and surgery centers across the country, experienced a short-term reduction in revenue, which was expected. As a result, Covenant Medical Center continued to be diligent in maintaining operations while also being good stewards of our finances.

In an effort to reduce operating expenses and protect and preserve our caregiver jobs, we decided to briefly suspend construction on Hope Tower until elective surgeries were permitted by the Governor’s office. Thankfully for our patients, physicians, and caregivers, those restrictions have been lifted and Covenant Medical Center, along with our other Covenant Health ministries, resumed surgeries in May.



As elective surgical cases resume, we expect our clinical capacity to gain momentum and our projections to be on pace with our original financial budget. At this time, we anticipate Hope Tower’s construction to resume in the third quarter of 2020, at the earliest. Covenant Health still expects Hope Tower to be completed and receiving patients by the first quarter of 2022.

About Covenant Health

Covenant Health has served for more than 100 years as the only faith-based, clinically integrated health network in the West Texas, eastern New Mexico region providing a Christian healing ministry. Covenant’s network includes seven hospitals, more than 1,000 licensed beds, more than 6,000 caregivers, nearly 100 primary care providers, and a medical staff of more than 600 physicians at its cornerstone facilities. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.

(News release from Covenant Health)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains