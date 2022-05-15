LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Covenant Health:

During National EMS Week, Covenant Health will host several appreciation events for all area Emergency Medical professionals.

On Monday, May 16 at 9:00 a.m. breakfast burritos will be provided in the Covenant Medical Center EMS Bay.

Additionally, meals will be provided on Wednesday, May 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Covenant Children’s Kite Entrance. There will also be gifts for Emergency Medical professionals and door prizes during these times.

There are approximately 1,400 individual EMS responders in the 22-county area surrounding Lubbock. Covenant Health recognizes these individuals for all they do for our community. We take this opportunity to thank first responders for their service to Lubbock and our surrounding areas.

These celebrations are sponsored by Covenant Children’s, Covenant Medical Center, and Covenant Health Foundation with AeroCare.

If you are a first responder, we would love for you to join us, so we can celebrate all the hard work you do.

About Covenant Health:

As a faith-based health care system, it is Covenant Health’s vision to create Health for a Better World. As the Best Hospital in the Panhandle Plains region as voted by U.S. News and World Report, Covenant Health has consistently provided exceptional health care to West Texas, and eastern New Mexico for more than 100 years. Our clinically integrated health network of eight hospitals, and more than 6,000 caregivers allows us to provide our patients with better access to care using more innovative technology and procedures, while focusing on new age approaches to health care like education and preventative medicine. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.

