Covenant Health to host a community job fair on Wednesday, June 16

On Wednesday, June 16, Covenant Health will host a job fair at the Knipling Education & Conference Center.

Covenant Health is looking to fill several hundred positions at our ministries in Texas in Lubbock, Plainview, and Levelland, and at our hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico. Positions include:

Registered Nurse

Respiratory Therapist

Licensed Vocational Nurse

Scrub Tech

Certified Surgical Tech

Pharmacy Tech

Social Work

Certified Nurse Aids

EMT-Paramedic

Health Screeners

Food & Nutrition

Childcare Assistants

Housekeeping/Environmental Services

Telesitter/Constant Care Attendant

“As the region’s most comprehensive health care provider, our goal is provide compassionate care, in line with our Mission and Values, with the highest quality outcomes,” Covenant Health Regional Chief Diversity Officer Kevin McConic said. “This job fair is beneficial to both job seekers and Covenant Health. For job seekers, this opportunity allows them to explore the career options available to them. For Covenant Health, we get to meet the very best in our community and invite them to become part of our growing family.”

The job fair will be an opportunity for those interested to meet with leaders from different ministries and learn more about the positions available. Job seekers will be able to drop off their resume and computers will be accessible for those who would like to fill out an application on site.

Positions are available for both internal and external candidates.

Measures will be taken to ensure the safety of our caregivers and visitors. Temperatures will be taken at the door, masks will be required, hand sanitizer will be provided, and social distancing will be enforced.

For those interested in attending, the job fair will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 at the Knipling Education & Conference Center, on the 6th floor of the west parking garage off 21st & Louisville.

About Covenant Health:

Covenant Health has served for more than 100 years as the only faith-based, clinically integrated health network in the West Texas, eastern New Mexico region providing a Christian healing ministry. Covenant’s network includes eight hospitals, more than 1,000 licensed beds, more than 6,000 caregivers, nearly 100 primary care providers, and a medical staff of more than 600 physicians at its cornerstone facilities. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, page

