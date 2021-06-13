Covenant Health to host free colon screening for those who qualify in August

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Covenant Health:

In August, Covenant Health will host their 7th Annual Free Colonoscopy Clinic.

The clinic will be held on Saturday, August 21 at the Covenant Endoscopy Center at 3610 21st Street. A community of Board-Certified Gastroenterologists will perform the exam.

Doctors recommend those over the age of 45 or those with a family history of colon cancer have their colons checked regularly.

Colorectal screening tests can detect tiny polyps which are abnormal growths in both the rectum and colon. Colon cancer is one of the leading preventable cancers by early detection. Although diagnosis is possible at an early stage, many people delay seeking medical care because they may be embarrassed, fearful, or have limited financial resources.

Recently the American Cancer Society changed the age of recommended screening from 50 to 45-years-old. Colon cancer risk increases at age 50.

Criteria for qualifying patients include:

At least 45 years of age or a family history of colon cancer

never before received a colonoscopy

must qualify for financial assistance

Those interested must call (806)725-0518 or (806)725-4442 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to be screened for qualifications for this preventative procedure. The qualification screening deadline is July 21; space is limited.

