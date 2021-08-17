Covenant Health to host job fair on August 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Covenant Health:

On Monday, August 30, Covenant Health will host a job fair at the Knipling Education & Conference Center.

Our previous job fair, in June, was a great success. We were able to hire about 70 new caregivers. Covenant Health is still looking to fill several hundred positions at our ministries in Texas in Lubbock, Plainview, and Levelland, and at our hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico. Positions include:

Registered Nurse

Respiratory Therapist

Licensed Vocational Nurse

Scrub Tech

Certified Surgical Tech

Pharmacy Tech

Social Work

Certified Nurse Aids

EMT-Paramedic

Health Screeners

Food & Nutrition

Childcare Assistants

Housekeeping/Environmental Services

Certified Medical Assistants

Telesitter/Constant Care Attendant

“Working in health care provides so many different and incredible opportunities to make a difference in the lives of others,” Vice President of Human Resources Chris Shavers said. “We are making it easier for people to start their career in health care through this one-stop hiring event. Whether it’s serving meals to patients or registering a patient at a doctor’s office, we’ll have lots of entry level position opportunities for people to apply, interview and start their career with Covenant.”

The job fair will be an opportunity for those interested to meet with leaders from different ministries and learn more about the positions available. Job seekers will be able to drop off their resume and computers will be accessible for those who would like to fill out an application on site.

Positions are available for both internal and external candidates.

Measures will be taken to ensure the safety of our caregivers and visitors. Temperatures will be taken at the door, masks will be required, hand sanitizer will be provided. To help enforce

social distancing, we will be restricting the number of attendees allowed into the job fair at a time.

For those interested in attending, the job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 30, at the Knipling Education & Conference Center, on the 6th floor of the west parking garage off 21st & Louisville.

About Covenant Health:

Covenant Health has served for more than 100 years as the only faith-based, clinically integrated health network in the West Texas, eastern New Mexico region providing a Christian healing ministry. Covenant’s network includes eight hospitals, more than 1,000 licensed beds, more than 6,000 caregivers, nearly 100 primary care providers, and a medical staff of more than 600 physicians at its cornerstone facilities. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.

(Press release from Covenant Health)