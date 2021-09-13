Covenant Health to host job fair on Sept. 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Covenant Health:

On Wednesday, September 22, Covenant Health will host a job fair at the Knipling Education & Conference Center.

For those interested in attending, the job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on September 22, at the Knipling Education & Conference Center, on the 6th floor of the west parking garage off 21st & Louisville.

Covenant Health has hosted several successful job fairs this year but Covenant Health is still looking to fill several hundred positions at our ministries in Texas in Lubbock, Plainview, and Levelland, and at our hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico. Positions include:

Registered Nurse

Respiratory Therapist

Licensed Vocational Nurse

Scrub Tech

Certified Surgical Tech

Pharmacy Tech

Social Work

Certified Nurse Aids

EMT-Paramedic

Health Screeners

Food & Nutrition

Childcare Assistants

Housekeeping/Environmental Services

Certified Medical Assistants

Telesitter/Constant Care Attendant

“Working in health care provides so many different and incredible opportunities to make a difference in the lives of others,” Chief Human Resources Officer Chris Shavers said. “We are making it easier for people to start their career in health care through this one-stop hiring event. Whether it’s serving meals to patients or registering a patient at a doctor’s office, we’ll have lots of entry level position opportunities for people to apply, interview and start their career with Covenant.”

The job fair will be an opportunity for those interested to meet with leaders from different ministries and learn more about the positions available. Job seekers will be able to drop off their resume and computers will be accessible for those who would like to fill out an application on site.

Positions are available for both internal and external candidates.

