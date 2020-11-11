Covenant Health to open COVID-19 infusion center

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Covenant Health announced it was opening an infusion center to help with coronavirus patients.

According to Covenant, an infusion center would relieve Covenant Medical Center COVID-19 patient capacity by up to 20 percent.

According to a news release, the center would be housed in a 40×100 foot tent provided by the state and will allow COVID-19 patients who can be safely discharged home from Covenant Medical Center to continue their COVID-19 treatment in a clinical setting.

Covenant Health, in conjunction with support from the BCFS Health and Human Services Emergency Management , will open an COVID-19 infusion center on Monday, November 16.

The tent will have 14 infusion bays and at its peak can treat up to 60 patients a day.

“Our hospitals were not prepared to handle a surge of patients to this magnitude.” Covenant Health Lubbock Region CEO Walt Cathey said. “With the increase of COVID-19 patients in our area, we’ve had to get creative over the past eight months to create safe spaces to treat our patients while giving priority to those who are most critically ill. This tent, provided to us by the state, will allow us to continue to appropriately treat COVID-19 patients, while freeing up beds in the hospital for those patients who are critically ill,”

Treatment at this center is only available to Covenant Health patients with a physician referral.

