Fallon Crispin was born on January 2, 2023. (Photo provided in a press release from Covenant Health)

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s a girl!

On Tuesday, Covenant Health announced the birth of its first baby of 2023.

D’Kota Walls and Colby Crispin welcomed their daughter, Fallon, into the world Monday morning at Covenant Children’s.

Fallon was born at 7:59 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces, according to a press release from Covenant Health. The baby is 21.5 inches tall.

She has a slightly older brother, Memphis, who is 1-year-old.

Welcome to the world Fallon!