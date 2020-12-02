Covenant Health’s Grace Surgical Hospital set to open December 5th

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Saturday December 5, Covenant Health will open their doors to the new Grace Surgical Hospital located on 82nd Street and the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

“It’s a great endeavor for Lubbock and a growth initiative for us, with all of the struggles going on in healthcare right now,” said Walter Cathey, the CEO of Lubbock’s Covenant Health Market. “This brings Lubbock a unique opportunity and a scope of health care that we haven’t had.”

Cathey said the new facility will have three floors and will contain 32 inpatient beds as well as 10 operating rooms and 15 Post-Anesthesia Care Unit beds.

“We will be able to free up some beds that we currently have at Covenant Medical Center [and] cater them in and out,” he said.

Unlike the main Covenant Medical Center facility, this surgical center focuses around a fast-paced environment where people can be in and out of their procedures quickly.

“When we talk about Grace Medical Center and Covenant Hospital it’s two completely different patient types,” said Cathey. “Most of the patients that come here will be in and out in under 72 hours.”

Most of their procedures will concentrate around orthopedics, general surgery, urology, cardiology and gynecology. Beginning with their first surgical procedure on Monday, December 7.

“We are moving quite a bit of our orthopedic volume [and] a lot of our spine cases here,” said Cathey. “So really quick and easy, in and out type of cases.”

They want to make healthcare as easily available to all communities as possible, which is why they are located away from the hustle-and-bustle of the main Covenant facility.

“Most patients don’t like to travel more than 10 minutes for their health care facilities, so we are bringing it to them,” said Cathey.