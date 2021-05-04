Covenant Hospital delivered quadruplets then years later one of them undergoes heart surgery

LUBBOCK, Texas – Four years ago, the Sanchez family grew fast when Cassie gave birth to quadruplets in Covenant Hospital.

She found out it was an uncommon pregnancy two months in. All four newborns stayed in ICU for some time, but one of them had to stay a lot longer, Gunner.

“He had to stay in the NICU for 13 weeks, and then he got released,” said Cassie Sanchez.

Gunner was diagnosed with a heart condition that had been under careful watch since he was born. At age 3, Gunner had to undergo heart surgery.

“When the nurses from cooks called me and said he [Gunner] was going to have to have heart surgery, we knew he was going to have to have it eventually,” said Cassie, “but when she called me and actually set the date, it kind of really hit home. I was an emotional wreck that day.”

The physicians decided that Gunner needed the procedure done now before his condition progressed.

“Typically, if we don’t intervene, what happens is the super membrane narrowing will persist. It will actually progress over time, so that months and years from now, it will be even worse,” said Dr. Vincent Tam, Pediatric & Congenital cardiac surgeon, Cook Children’s Medical Center.

The procedure was successful, and after years of worry, the Sanchez parents just wanted to take their son home.

“I’m not worried. I’m just ready for it to be over,” said Cassie.

“A little nervous probably in the last month, but seeing how confident Dr. Tam is, you can’t ask for much more than that,” said Donavin Sanchez, Gunner’s father.

The family was released from the hospital in time for Gunner to celebrate his birthday with his siblings.