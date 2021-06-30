Covenant hospital unveils new pediatric ambulance

LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant hospital unveiled their newest addition to transport services: a pediatric ambulance.

The ambulance looks a bit different from the outside and the unique design makes it one-of-a-kind in the region.

The Covenant Children’s Hospital Specialty Transport Program Coordinator, Cherish Brodbeck, said it has the ability to take more than one patient at a time.

“Those to patients we’re able to transport twins simultaneously. So families are able to be transported together,” Brodbeck said.

The back of the ambulance is designed to transport up to two patients. One chair placed in the middle of the vehicle is adjustable to rotate 180 degrees to make sure each patient can receive proper attention.

It also includes extra sitting for parents or loved ones. A TV screen with a built-in DVD player in the ambulance is designed to help kids feel more calm and comfortable on their way to the hospital.

Kim Crawford said it did just that for her and her son, Blake Crawford. Blake recently broke his arm and was one of the first kids to ride in the back.

“I saw the led lights flashing different colors like blue, green, and yellow. They answered every question I asked them,” Blake said.

Blake was treated with care and his mother couldn’t be more grateful.

“Their knowledge and compassion and their ability to handle the situation,” Kim said, “they look very much like they knew what they were doing.”