Covenant Medical Center achieves Magnet recognition

Covenant Medical Center is proud to announce it achieved Magnet recognition in August as a reflection of its nursing professionalism, teamwork and superiority in patient care. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence.

With this credential, Covenant Medical Center joins the global community of Magnet-recognized organizations. Just a small and select group of U.S. health care organizations have achieved Magnet recognition. CMC is the 48th hospital in the state of Texas to have achieved Magnet recognition.

“There are moments in one’s career that will never be forgotten and achieving Magnet designation is ‘the’ moment for me,” Covenant Health VP Chief Nursing Executive Karen Baggerly said. “Magnet status affirms our commitment to quality patient care, professional development, and evidence-based practices. I am humbled to work alongside my nursing colleagues who are totally responsible for achieving this gold standard in nursing excellence. This is another incredible milestone in fulfilling our healing mission for our patients and community.”

Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities, such as:

· Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information.

· Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates.

· Higher job satisfaction among nurses.

· Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions

“I am proud to see our caregivers formally recognized for their extraordinary efforts in creating a culture of excellence in nursing and patient outcomes,” Covenant Medical Center CEO Chris Lancaster said. “It has taken a tremendous amount of teamwork and collaboration to get to this point and to me, what is even more exciting, is where we can go from here.”

Magnet recognition is the gold standard for nursing excellence and is a factor when the public judges health care organizations. U.S. News & World Report’s annual showcase of “America’s Best Hospitals” includes Magnet recognition in its ranking criteria for quality of inpatient care.

The Magnet Model provides a framework for nursing practice, research, and measurement of outcomes. Through this framework, ANCC evaluates applicants across a number of components and dimensions to gauge an organization’s nursing excellence.

The foundation of this model comprises various elements deemed essential to delivering superior patient care. These include the quality of nursing leadership and coordination and collaboration across specialties, as well as processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care.

About Covenant Health:

Covenant Health has served for more than 100 years as the only faith-based, clinically integrated health network in the West Texas, eastern New Mexico region providing a Christian healing ministry. Covenant’s network includes seven hospitals, more than 1,000 licensed beds, more than 6,000 caregivers, nearly 100 primary care providers, and a medical staff of more than 600 physicians at its cornerstone facilities. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.

About ANCC’s Magnet Recognition Program:

The Magnet Recognition Program — administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the largest and most prominent nurses credentialing organization in the world — identifies health care organizations that provide the very best in nursing care and professionalism in nursing practice.

The Magnet Recognition Program is the highest national honor for nursing excellence and provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality of care. For more information about the Magnet Recognition Program and current statistics, visit www.nursingworld.org/magnet.

