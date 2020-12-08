Covenant Medical Center CEO talks about health care worker shortage in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Chris Lancaster, CEO of Covenant Medical Center, said the state of Texas recently transferred 190 health care workers to the hospital to assist with COVID-19 patients.

“When we have close to 6,000 caregivers, that may not seem like a lot,” said Lancaster. “But we are certainly thankful for all the help we can get at this point.”

Lancaster said there was a shortage of health care workers before the pandemic began, but he now believes the situation has worsened because resources across the country are so limited because of the coronavirus.

“When we’re at about 50 percent COVID population in our hospital, these patients are higher acuity patients so it requires more resources per bed,” said Lancaster.

Lancaster adds that Lubbock is still an attractive area to potential candidates and reaffirms that Covenant Medical center will continue to hire those that are qualified, especially those that are trained respiratory therapists and monitor technicians.

“We’ve got to slow the rate at which this is occurring,” said Lancaster. “We’ve got to do things differently.”