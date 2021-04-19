Covenant Medical Center closes COVID-19 testing locations in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, Covenant Medical Group closed all COVID-19 drive-through testing sites in Lubbock, according to a Covenant news release.

With COVID-19 cases declining and transmission numbers staying low, CMG said it saw a significant decline in testing needs at about 83%, according to the release.

Read the full news release from Covenant below for more information:

LUBBOCK, TX- Starting Monday, April 19, Covenant Medical Group will close all COVID-19 drive-through testing sites in Lubbock. Locations impacted include Health Plus, Northwest Urgent Care, and Covenant Children’s Pediatric Urgent Care. These clinics will continue testing inside their facilities.

With COVID-19 cases declining and transmission numbers staying low, CMG has seen a significant decline in testing needs of about 83%. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lubbock, CMG was administering an average of 160 tests per day. Today, we are administering an average of 27 tests per day.

Since the start of the pandemic last March, Covenant Medical Group has provided more than 33,000 COVID-19 tests to our community through drive-up testing alone.

Covenant Health will continue to provide all patients with COVID-19 testing options, offering both rapid and PCR tests. Patients that are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, and need to be tested can visit any of our walk-in sites below.

Adult Patients

Covenant Health Plus

7601 Quaker Ave.

(806) 725-9444

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Covenant Medical Group Northwest Clinic

611 N. Frankford Ave.

(806) 725-5480

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grace Clinic

4515 Marsha Sharp Freeway (806) 744-7223

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Children (18 years and under)

Covenant Children’s Pediatric Urgent Care

5202 82nd St.

(806) 725-7337

Daily: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hours and availability are subject to change. We encourage patients to call ahead and confirm before arrival.

Patients exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 will be placed in an exam room immediately upon arrival, avoiding potential exposure to others in the Lobby. Patients will need to bring their ID and insurance cards. We will not collect a co-pay for a COVID-19 test. Patients with questions about COVID-19 questions can call (806) 725-TEST. Antibody testing can be scheduled by calling (806) 725-6087

Plainview

Covenant Health Family Medical Center

1208 N. I-27 (806) 291-5112

Monday- Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Edgemere Medical Clinic

2606 Yonkers

806-291-5120 Monday- Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Covenant Healthcare Center Plainview

2222 West 24th Street (806) 293-5113

Monday- Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Covenant Health West Texas Family Medicine

1806 Quincy Street (806) 288-7891

Monday- Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Levelland

Levelland Clinic

1804 S. College Avenue

806-894-3141

Monday – Friday 8 am – 12 pm; 1:30 pm – 5

Levelland Clinic North

103 John Dupre Drive

(806) 894-2465