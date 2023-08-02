LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Medical Center was recently awarded as the “Best Hospital in Northwestern Texas.”

Covenant served “exceptional care to West Texas, and eastern New Mexico for more than 100 years,” said a press release.

According to Covenant, the medical center was named “once again” as the best hospital in Northwestern Texas.

The 2023-2024 U.S News & World Report Rankings for Northwestern Texas stated in the release that Covenant was recognized for “10 high performing procedure and condition areas.”

The yearly Best Hospitals rankings, according to the release, were “Designed to assist patients and their families in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions.”

Covenant Medical Center Chief Executive Chris Lancaster expressed, “We are so proud of our incredible caregivers for being recognized by USNWR.”