LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — U.S. News & World Report has released the 2022-2023 Best Hospital Rankings and again named Covenant Medical Center (CMC) the Best Regional Hospital in the Panhandle Plains Region. This year, CMC also moved up two spots to be recognized as the 16th best hospital in Texas.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

This year Covenant Medical Center was recognized for eight high performing procedure and condition areas:

Congestive Heart Failure

Colon Cancer Surgery

Diabetes

Heart Attack

Kidney Failure

Pneumonia

Prostate Cancer Surgery

Stroke

“We are so proud of our incredible caregivers for once again exceeding expectations of providing excellent care for our community,” Covenant Medical Center CEO Chris Lancaster said. “Despite all the challenges this industry has faced in the past two years, our caregivers have worked tirelessly to make Covenant Medical Center the best place to receive care in our region.”

Covenant Health Plainview was also recognized as high performing for hip fracture.

For the 2022-2023 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. For the first time, U.S. News rated eligible hospitals in Ovarian Cancer Surgery, Prostate Cancer Surgery and Uterine Cancer Surgery. In the 15 specialties, 164 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. State and metro area rankings reflect the highest performing hospitals in the area across multiple areas of care.

U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. The Best

Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.

