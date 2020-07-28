Covenant Medical Center named best regional hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, Covenant Medical Center was recognized as the best regional hospital in the Panhandle Plains Region.

The U.S. News & World Report released their 2020-2021 Best Hospital Ranking and has helped patients decide where to best receive quality care across the nation, according to a CMC news release.

CMC was also recognized for three high-performing procedure and condition areas for knee replacement, colon cancer surgery and congestive heart failure, according to the release.

· Knee Replacement

· Colon Cancer Surgery

· Congestive Heart Failure

“We are grateful to our caregivers for their exceptional work in bettering the lives of those in our community,” Covenant Health Chief Quality Officer Cynthia Salisbury said. “It is wonderful to see their attention to quality and safety reflected once again in our recognition by US News and World report as the Best Hospital in the Region. This is a direct result of the strong work and dedication of our caregivers and our continual commitment to the delivery of safe, high quality care.”