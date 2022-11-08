LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health recently announced that Covenant Medical Center received 12 major accolades from Healthgrades.

According to a press release from Covenant Health, Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country to identify the top-performing hospitals for specialty care.

Covenant Medical Center was recognized as:

Best Specialty

One of Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Vascular Surgery™ in 2023

GYN Surgery

Recipient of the Healthgrades Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award™ for 3 Years in a Row (2020-2022)

Recognized by Healthgrades for Superior Performance in Gynecologic Surgery for 3 Years in a Row (2020-2022)

Among the Top 5% of Hospitals Evaluated for Gynecologic Surgery for 3 Years in a Row (2020-2022)

Covenant Medical Center received 5-stars for:

Orthopedics

Five-Star Recipient for Hip Fracture Treatment for 11 Years in a Row (2013-2023)

Vascular

Five-Star Recipient for Repair of Abdominal Aorta for 4 Years in a Row (2020-2023)

Five-Star Recipient for Carotid Procedures in 2023 **NEW**

Critical Care

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Pulmonary Embolism 2 Years in a Row (2021-2023)

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Diabetic Emergencies in 2022 **NEW**

GYN Surgery

Five-Star Recipient for Gynecologic Procedures for 5 Years in a Row (2018-2022)

Five-Star Recipient for Hysterectomy in 2022 **NEW**

Bariatric

Five-Star Recipient for Overall Bariatric Surgery for 4 Years in a Row (2020-2023)

“We continually strive to bring our patients the best quality care possible,” Covenant Medical Center CEO Chris Lancaster said in the press release. “We are proud of our caregivers and appreciate Healthgrades for recognizing their hard work. These accolades prove we are committed to providing our community with the health care excellence they deserve.

You can visit Healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality.

