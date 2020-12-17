Covenant Health starts second day of vaccines

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Covenant Health administered the Pfizer vaccine to more caregivers. Although the vaccine feels like a light at the end of the tunnel, healthcare workers advised the public to still practice all the COVID-19 guidelines in place, reminding them the pandemic isn’t over just because a vaccine is here.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel and hopefully within the next several months we can get back to somewhat of a normal life,” said Pulmonary Critical Care Specialist Dr. Brian Williams. “But that really also depends on everybody continuing to do their part to try to reduce the spread and get vaccinated.”

The first round of doses will go directly to healthcare workers so that they can stay better protected from the virus, allowing them to continue caring for patients in need. Those who are at the highest risk based on age, work and other factors will receive the vaccine first.

“We could get our frontline workers back to full capacity and restore our healthcare staff to help patients get through the rest of this pandemic,” said Family Medicine Physician Dr. Amanda Backlund. “This is the light at the end of a long dark tunnel and, you know, a little bit of hope at the end of a pretty terrible year. So I’m very excited.”

Healthcare workers reminded the public to continue fighting COVID fatigue by practicing social distancing, frequent hand-washing and mask-wearing.

Covenant staff isn’t required to get the vaccine, but it’s highly encouraged. Both Dr. Backlund and Dr. Williams advised that the public get the vaccine once it is widely available. University Medical Center is expected to get their vaccines by Thursday and to start administering them Friday.