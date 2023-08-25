LUBBOCK, Texas-– The Covenant Medical Center announced it is off of diversion as of 7:58 a.m. on Friday. Covenant Medical Center said on Friday morning it was on a “diversion due to a water main break.”

According to a press release from Covenant Health, the City of Lubbock was working on restoring back services.

Additionally, Covenant Medical Center continued to care for its patients who have been admitted, said the release. At the time, imaging and ambulance services remained on a diversion until operations are back to normal.

The Covenant Health Emergency Centers on Quaker Avenue and Milwaukee Avenue was open to provide emergency services during the outage, said the release.

