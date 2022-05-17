LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) —The following is a press release from Covenant Health:

On Thursday, May 19 Covenant Medical Center will host a hiring event at the Knipling Education & Conference Center.

For those interested in attending, the hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 19 at the Knipling Education & Conference Center, on the 6th floor of the west parking garage off 21st & Louisville. Job seekers should come with an electronic version of their resume and be prepared to speak about any relevant experience.

Covenant Health is looking to fill a variety of positions at Covenant Medical Center. Positions include:

Nursing Assistant II Certified Surgical Technician CT Technologist EVS Rep – Housekeeping Food Service Attendant Registered Nurse (RN) Graduate Nurse Hospice Registered Nurse (RN) Surgical First Assistant Certified Pharmacy Technician Health Screener Patient Access Representative Patient Care Technician Patient Transporter Radiologic Technologist

In 2020, Covenant Medical Center was awarded Magnet designation for its nursing professionalism, teamwork, and superiority in patient care. In 2021, Covenant Medical Center was named the Best Regional Hospital in the Northwestern Texas Region by U.S. News & World Report.

“If someone is looking to answer the calling to work in health care, then our hiring event is a perfect time for people to talk with hiring managers about different opportunities,” said Chris Shavers, Covenant Health Vice President of Human Resources, “Clinical or non-clinical, entry level positions or nursing positions, we have lots to explore and learn about! We have found that applicants love the convenience and speed of doing on the spot interviews and offers at the hiring event.”

Positions are available for both internal and external candidates.

For more details about the event, or to RSVP, click here: Covenant Health Medical Center Hiring Event (indeed.com)

About Covenant Health:

Covenant Health has served for more than 100 years as the only faith-based, clinically integrated health network in the West Texas, eastern New Mexico region providing a Christian healing ministry. Covenant’s network includes eight hospitals, more than 1,000 licensed beds, more than 6,000 caregivers, nearly 100 primary care providers, and a medical staff of more than 600 physicians at its cornerstone facilities. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.

