Covenant Medical Group cardiologists move to new clinic

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release form Covenant Health:

To make visits easier on patients, starting Monday, August 2, Covenant Medical Group cardiologists Dr. Mohammad Otahbachi and Dr. Jason Strefling will move their clinic out of Covenant Medical Center to a free-standing clinic close by.

The new clinic office is located on 21st Street between Memphis Avenue and Louisville Avenue. The free-standing clinic will allow for more convenient parking and easier access for patients.

Telephone and fax numbers for both physicians will remain the same:

Dr. Mohammad Otahbachi P: 806.725.1801 F: 806.723.7535



M.D. Dr. Jason Strefling, M.D. P: 806.725.1801 F: 806.725.1922



The remaining Covenant Medical Group cardiologists, Dr. Kyler Barkley, Mr. Marc Levine, Dr. James Moss, Dr. Paul Walter, and Dr. John Zias will remain in their clinic on the 2nd floor of the Heart Center of Covenant Medical Center.

About Covenant Health:

(Press release from Covenant Health)