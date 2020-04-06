Covenant Medical Group opens COVID-19 drive-thru screening clinic in Wolfforth

1  of  2
This is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

Beginning Monday, April 6, 2020, Covenant Medical Group will operate a COVID-19 drive-thru screening clinic in Wolfforth. 

Screening will be at Peoples Bank Stadium at Frenship High School on Donald Preston Drive. Patients should enter the stadium off FM 179 at the south driveway at the parking lot near the tennis courts.

Patients will need to bring their ID and insurance cards. No co-pay will be collected for a COVID-19 test. 

Patients need to call the Covenant Medical Group COVID-19 Drive-Thru Screening Hotline at (806) 725-TEST to see if they require COVID-19 testing.

The drive-thru screening clinic will be open until Sunday, April 19. The clinic will be closed on Easter, Sunday, April 12.

Screenings hours will be:

  • Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday noon to 5 p.m

