LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Covenant Medical Group will host a family-friendly Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, August 6 at its Northwest Clinic. The event will be a one-stop shop for children’s health, safety, and back-to-school needs.

“We’re excited to provide this opportunity for families to check items off their back-to-school to-do lists in a fun environment,” said Covenant Medical Group’s Chief Operations Officer, Keli Ramsey.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northwest Clinic located at 611 N Frankford Ave. School-required vaccinations will be available at the event. Vaccines will be free of charge for those who have private insurance or Medicaid, otherwise the cost will be $5 per vaccine. Parents should bring current vaccination records if available. The COVID-19 vaccine is not currently required by the state and will not be provided at this event. Sports physicals will also be available for a $35 charge.

We will be celebrating the end of summer with fun and educational activities for the whole family. Emergency vehicles will be on hand for tours and demonstrations, and food trucks will provide some tasty treats. Kids can also take part in an obstacle course, safety exercises, face painting and other fun activities for the kids.

“Our Northwest Clinic, along with all our other ministries and community partners, have great resources to help parents keep their child healthy and safe,” said Ramsey, “We hope this event will educate parents as to what those resources are, so they feel confident as their kids head back to school this fall.”

This event is also a chance for our community to give back. Covenant Medical Group is partnering with the South Plains Food Bank to collect food donations, especially boxed cereal and peanut butter.

For parents inquiring about the COVID-19 vaccine for their children, Covenant Children’s will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids ages 6 months to 12-years-old on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 6 at South Plains Mall.

