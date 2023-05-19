LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health will offer a free breakfast and a free lunch to first responders during National EMS Week – May 21-27.

Covenant said, “First responders can join us for breakfast burritos from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 22nd at the Covenant Medical Center EMS Bay.”

Covenant will also offer sausage wraps to first responders for lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24th at the Covenant Children’s kite entrance.

“There are more than 1,400 first responders in Lubbock and the 22 surrounding counties,” Covenant said. “First responders include paramedics, EMTs, firefighters, and law enforcement agents like police officers.”

Covenant also pointed out May 24 is National EMS-Children (EMS-C) Day. The events are sponsored by Covenant Health, AeroCare, and United Supermarkets.