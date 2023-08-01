LUBBOCK, Texas — On August 4, Covenant Presbyterian Church will host a movie night with free snacks and drinks, according to an announcement from the Citizens Climate Lobby Lubbock Chapter (CCL).

The public was invited to watch WALL-E at the church, located on 48th Street and Salem Avenue.

“WALL-E is rated G so bring the kids! Bring your friends and neighbors! Bring your Mother-In-Law and your cranky uncle!!!” the announcement said. “If they are skeptical about climate change, all the better!”

The CCL announced it will hold monthly programs beginning in August. The list was as follows:

August 15 – Robert Perl, Professor emeritus TTU Architecture – “Sustainability and the Built Environment.”

September 12 – Catherine Lammert, Professor TTU Department of Education – “Teaching About the Climate Emergency:What Educators Already Know, Want to Know, and Need to Learn.”