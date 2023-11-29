LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health in Lubbock is set to hold its annual Light Up A Life fundraiser on Wednesday night with Hospice of Lubbock.

According to a press release from Covenant, the event will be held at Knipling Education & Conference Center at 6:00 p.m. on the sixth floor.

Hospice of Lubbock lights up one Christmas tree blue to honor the patients it cares for. Families will have the chance to sponsor a tree at Covenant Medical Center’s new Hope Tower in honor of their loved one.

The money raised from the sponsorship of the trees will go towards the continuation of hospice care to its patients.