Covenant releases statement on allegations of Medicaid, Medicare fraud

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Covenant Health:

Covenant Health System was contacted by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) in 2017 seeking information concerning whether it paid employed physicians compensation above fair market value. Covenant cooperated fully with the DOJ and provided information concerning the basis for the compensation paid to its physicians. Importantly, after reviewing all the information provided by Covenant, DOJ declined to intervene in this lawsuit.

The allegations in Dr. Beck’s civil False Claims Act lawsuit apparently prompted the government’s inquiry.

Covenant Health System has not yet been served or had adequate time to review each of the allegations. Therefore, we cannot comment other than to say that Covenant follows rigorous standards for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement claims, based on all relevant regulation and supported by our core values. Because the lawsuit is pending, we are not in a position to comment further.

