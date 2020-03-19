Covenant sets up drive-thru clinics to help combat COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health opened multiple drive-thru clinics Thursday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a release.
There are four locations across Lubbock, and Covenant Health said patients who exhibit symptoms consistent with COVID-19 such as a fever and other symptoms but are not in respiratory distress will be told to self-isolate.
Then, physicians at the clinics will work with the health department to get the patient approved for screening, according to the release.
The clinics will be located at:
- Grace Clinic, 4515 Marsha Sharp Freeway
- Health Plus, 7601 Quaker Avenue
- Northwest Clinic, 611 North Frankford Avenue
- Southwest Medical Park, 9812 Slide Road
Use the live player above to watch a replay of the news conference by the city along with University Medical Center and Covenant Health.