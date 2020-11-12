Covenant: South Plains region child has passed away from rare coronavirus-related illness

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — One child from the South Plains region has died from a rare inflammatory syndrome connected to COVID-19, according to an official with Covenant Health on Wednesday.

CEO of Covenant Children’s, Dr. Amy Thompson, announced the death at a press conference called to discuss the recent rise in local cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

“The milestone that I did not want to reach is we have had one of those patients pass away from complications of MIS-C with COVID,” Dr. Thompson said in the conference.

RELATED STORY: Covenant to address local rise in Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Thompson said two patients overall had contracted MIS-C, one under the age of 10 and another under the age of 15.

According to the Centers for Disease Control website, “MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.”

The CDC also said many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been exposed to the virus in some way.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar