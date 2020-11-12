Covenant: South Plains region child has passed away from rare coronavirus-related illness

LUBBOCK, Texas — One child from the South Plains region has died from a rare inflammatory syndrome connected to COVID-19, according to an official with Covenant Health on Wednesday.

CEO of Covenant Children’s, Dr. Amy Thompson, announced the death at a press conference called to discuss the recent rise in local cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

“The milestone that I did not want to reach is we have had one of those patients pass away from complications of MIS-C with COVID,” Dr. Thompson said in the conference.

RELATED STORY: Covenant to address local rise in Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Thompson said two patients overall had contracted MIS-C, one under the age of 10 and another under the age of 15.

According to the Centers for Disease Control website, “MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.”

The CDC also said many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been exposed to the virus in some way.