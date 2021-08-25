Covenant Sports Medicine Injury Clinic resumes on Saturdays, Aug. 28-Nov. 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Covenant Health:

Covenant Medical Group will once again offer their free Covenant Sports Medicine Injury Clinic starting this weekend.

The clinic will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. every Saturday from August 28 to November 6, at Health Plus at 7601 Quaker Avenue. Care is available for anyone, adults or children, with an athletics-related injury. For minors, a parent, legal guardian, or coach must attend to sign releases for treatment and other paperwork.

Athletes will be evaluated by an orthopedic physician free of charge. Patients will be billed only if X-rays, casting or further treatment is needed. All insurance information must be presented at the time of visit, including the school insurance claim form for student-athletes.

Due to the recent surge of Covid-19 cases, and to the safety and well-being of our community, the sports injury clinic will have a separate entrance and check-in location. We are asking all injured athletes to avoid the main doors at the front of the building and enter to the left of the main doors on the North side of the clinic. Signage will be posted to help direct sports injury patients upon their arrival.

The Covenant Sports Medicine Injury Clinic is open on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about the clinic call (806) 725-4605.

About Covenant Health:

