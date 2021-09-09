Covenant, StarCare prepare for transition of adult behavioral health services

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Covenant announced their partnership with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) to transition inpatient adult behavioral health services to StarCare Specialty health system starting November 15.

“It will allow us to streamline and work in our area of specialty while allowing Covenant to support us,” said StarCare CEO Beth Lawson. “It will also allow Covenant to do what they do best by supporting people with their physical medicine needs and focusing on the outpatient services they are looking to expand.”

The goal of this transition is to avoid duplication of services and streamline care for patients, so they’ll have better outcomes.

“Getting services for this is just as important as getting your diabetes medication,” said CEO of Covenant Children’s Hospital, Dr. Amy Thompson. “This is part of our health, and we can’t separate psychiatric care from medical care. It’s part of that.”

Dr. Amy Thompson also stating that it’s time to start breaking down the stigma around mental health care and focus on helping people feel comfortable to get the services needed.

“The only shame associated with mental health care is not getting the services you need,” said Lawson. “Mental illness is a disease of the brain, and it needs care–it needs medical care.”

Anyone in need of immediate mental health care is encouraged to call the StarCare help line at (806) 740-1414.