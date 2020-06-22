Covenant to add 3 COVID-19 testing sites

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Covenant Medical Group announced it would be expanding its COVID-19 testing sites, according to a press release from Covenant Medical Group.

The press release said Covenant will designate two clinics for adults and one clinic for children for COVID-19 testing. Testing is by appointment only and is limited at each location.

The two locations are below.

Adult Patients

Health Plus – 7601 Quaker Avenue, (806) 725-9444 o M-F:8am-5pmo Sat:9am-5pm

o Sun:12pm-5pm

o Sun:12pm-5pm Northwest – Frankford & Erskine, (806) 725-5480 o M-F(only):8am–5pm

Children (age 18 and under)

• Children’s Urgent Care – 5202 82nd Street, (806) 725-7337 o Daily:10am–10pm

Patients will need to bring their ID cards and insurance cards. Covenant said they are not collecting a co-pay for a COVID-19 screening.