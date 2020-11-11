Covenant to address local rise in Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health scheduled a press conference with Dr. Amy Thompson and Dr. Lara Johnson, 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, to address a recent rise in local cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

“MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs,” said the website for the Centers for Disease Control.

“Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal (gut) pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired,” the CDC website also said. “We do not yet know what causes MIS-C. However, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been around someone with COVID-19.”

A Texas incident response team on Wednesday morning began construction of a medical tent outside Covenant Women’s & Children’s. A similar medical tent will go up this week at University Medical Center. The idea is to create more hospital space to deal with an overload of recent COVID cases in the region.

From October 19 to the present, Trauma Service Area B (which is Lubbock and surrounding counties) has been higher than 15 percent for COVID-positive hospital patients. The most recent number on Tuesday was 22.02 percent.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported the following for TSA-B as of Tuesday afternoon:

Available Hospital Beds – 261

Available ICU Beds – 15

Available Ventilators – 178

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Patients Currently In Hospital – 333

Total Hospitalizations – 1,132

Total Staffed Inpatient Beds – 1,393

As of Tuesday, Texas recorded 18,863 fatalities from COVID-19. Lubbock and Lubbock County recorded 253 deaths since the start of the pandemic.