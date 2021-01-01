Covenant’s first baby of 2021 in Lubbock – 5 pounds and 10 ounces

LUBBOCK, Texas — The first baby of the year at Covenant Children’s in Lubbock came New Year’s morning at 4:18 a.m.

“She is a little girl who was a little early at 33 weeks, and 6 days,” Covenant said. “She is spending some time in our NICU, but she and mom are happy and healthy.”

Hayzlyn Emi League was born to Aaliyah Sneed and Cody League. The couple comes from Snyder (and Abilene). Sneed said little Hayzlyn’s arrival in time for the new year was a surprise. But mom is definitely excited and happy for the gifts that typically come with the first baby of the year.

“I started crying,” dad said about the moment of Hayzlyn’s birth. “I couldn’t wait to hear her voice and see what her eyes looked like.”

“I was very happy because I only pushed once and she was out,” mom said. “But the labor was long. It was all day labor.”

“She looks like dad, a lot like dad,” mom said.

Mom said she was 5 pounds 10 ounces and 18 inches tall.