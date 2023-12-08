LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health’s newest building, Hope Tower, was blessed on Thursday morning.

The six-story, approximately 200,000 square foot tower is the only comprehensive stroke center in West Texas, according to Covenant. The facility is capable of treating complex orthopedic trauma, spine and cranial neurosurgery cases.

Hope Tower includes 89 patient beds (with room to expand in the future) and 242 surface level parking spots, 29 of which are handicap. The facility will also have a public courtyard, a private courtyard for caregivers and a Chapel. According to Covenant, the Chapel includes Catholic and Methodist elements but is meant to be non-denominational.

Covenant said it is excited to open a state-of-the-art facility that allows the health system to continue to provide health care to patients across West Texas & eastern New Mexico.

Hope Tower is located at the corner of 21st Street & Louisville Avenue.