The Covenant Health Foundation will kick off a two-week community wide fundraising campaign, Champions for Children, supporting Covenant Children’s and its excellent care for kids on April 15.

As the only licensed children’s hospital in West Texas, and one of only 8 in Texas, countless children and families have been impacted through the life-saving care received at Covenant Children’s.

With more than 70 participating locations, this campaign will be an opportunity for communities across the South Plains to support this crucial ongoing work. Guests inside participating businesses can give $1 (or more!) at checkout to support Covenant Children’s. Where available, the guest can also write their name on a kite to be displayed at the business. All proceeds raised over the two-week campaign will support children cared for at Covenant Children’s.

Dr. Amy Thompson, Covenant Children’s chief executive said, “The work we do each day – caring for children with cancer, vulnerable patients in the NICU, those struggling with behavioral health challenges – blesses each of us who call Covenant Children’s home.” Thompson said, “the dedicated caregivers at Covenant Children’s are here to care just for kids – working at a hospital built on love and faith.”

Some participating businesses include:

· Picoso’s Mexican Kitchen

· Taco Villa

· Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

· Stella’s

· One Guy from Italy

· Giorgio’s Pizza

For more information on participating businesses or how to donate, visit: covenantchildrens.org

About Covenant Children’s:

Covenant Children’s, a part of Covenant Health, is the first and only licensed freestanding children’s hospital in Lubbock and the surrounding area. Covenant Children’s is one of only eight members of the Children’s Hospital Association of Texas, providing highly experienced, pediatric board-certified specialists to care for our patients. To support this, we also offer the only dedicated transport team specialized in meeting the needs of critically ill or injured infants and children. Covenant Children’s is the leading pediatric medical facility in the region due to our team of talented caregivers. To learn more about Covenant Children’s, please visit covenantchildrens.org or our Facebook page. Covenant Children’s, the only hospital built on faith and love.

