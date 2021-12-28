‘Covered in blood’: Conflicting stories lead to arrest of man for assaulting sibling with metal bar, per LPD

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault Sunday after injuring his brother with a metal bar, a police report said.

Lubbock Police responded to a call in the 4400 block of 45th Street Sunday at approximately 8:24 p.m. for a disturbance with weapons.

When police arrived, James Owen Mcelroy, 46, the arrestee, was standing on the roof of a residence, and Mcelroy’s brother, the victim, was on the porch of the same residence “covered in blood.”

According to the police report, the victim said his brother assaulted him with a tent stake and struck him multiple times in the head. Police reported seeing large cuts on the victim’s head and said he had blood covering his face, head and hands.

In the report, police noted there was a trail of blood inside the home from the porch leading into the kitchen where a metal bar was found.

Mcelroy told police he saw his brother walking down the hallway toward him with a samurai sword in his hand. He grabbed the metal bar when the brother raised the sword and “didn’t give [the brother] the chance to do anything” before he began to strike him in the head.

According to the police report, Mcelroy said another sibling separated them, and that’s when he climbed on the roof to get away.

The victim told police Mcelroy was acting weird all day, so he decided to leave with his girlfriend to get some food and get away from Mcelroy but forgot to grab his dog, but was assaulted when he went back inside.

However, the brother told police he never had his sword, and he was attacked for no reason.

The brother’s girlfriend told police she witnessed Mcelroy and her boyfriend wrestling, but she did not see everything that happened.

The brother’s girlfriend said her boyfriend handed her a sword, but she could not remember if it was before or after the fight.

She showed police camera system footage from outside the residence. It showed her running inside and back out several times, but she doesn’t appear to be holding anything besides a bag.

According to the police report, Mcelroy was arrested for causing the victim serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon with a threat of continuing violence. Mcelroy was then taken to the Lubbock County Jail.