LUBBOCK, Texas – A Thursday police report said a Lubbock officer responded to a building alarm in the 8100 block of Indiana Avenue at approximately 3:46 a.m. and found a man “covered in blood.”

According to the report, when the officer arrived, a man, who initially seemed to be intoxicated, was seen standing in the broken glass doorway of the building.

The officer walked toward the building and saw the man holding a large knife, and his hand was covered in blood.

The report said the officer drew his police-issued firearm, but before he could give any commands, the man fell backward onto the floor and rolled onto his stomach. The officer then noticed the victim’s back was also covered in blood.

The man told the officer he was stabbed in the back by someone on the street, and he shattered the glass door to set off the alarm so police would respond.

Backup officers arrived on the scene, and the man was placed in handcuffs. The man was then taken to Covenant Medical Center by EMS for his injuries, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Surveillance footage from the building showed the man struggling to walk with the knife already drawn in his hand. The video also showed him walking up to the glass door, shattering it and standing in the doorway still holding the knife when the officer arrived.

Officers were unable to locate a crime scene, and a suspect was not located at the time of the report.