LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock police officer injured in the line of duty just over a month ago was honored on Friday by Quilts For Cops as part of ‘Random Acts of Kindness Day.’

On January 10, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash in the 4300 block of South Loop 289 at 2:09 a.m.

Officer Wesley Haulk was the first to arrive on the scene and while still in his patrol unit, was rear-ended by 36-year-old Santos Donez Jr. On January 12, the Lubbock Police Department said on social media that Officer Haulk was home and “recovering well.”

“While to many in the public, he may be recognized by a badge number…to us, Officer Haulk is so much more than that,” LPD’s post said. “He is a valued member of our department, of our family.”

LPD shared a photo of Officer Haulk on Friday with his quilt from Quilts for Cops.

Photo: Lubbock Police Department

The caption read in part, “We encourage you to be like Quilts for Cops & perform one act of kindness today!”

