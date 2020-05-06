COVID-19: 3 new recoveries reported in latest update from Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept.

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update on Wednesday concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

Three new recoveries were reported, with no new cases or deaths.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday (May 5), there was a total of 31 confirmed cases, 18 recoveries and four deaths.

Detailed information on the 31 confirmed cases was provided in the previous update that was released on Tuesday.

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

(Provided by the City of Plainview)

