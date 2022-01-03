COVID-19 Boosters for 12-15 year-olds approved by FDA, could be available this week in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Food and Drug Administration approved COVID-19 booster shots for 12 to 15 year-olds on Monday.

Katherine Wells, director at the Lubbock Health Department said, they anticipate to offer the booster to the age group some time this week.

“We anticipate the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to meet this week, and it might be as soon as Thursday when we can offer this booster shot,” said Wells.

Wells said with so many positive cases coming up in Lubbock, the boosters will help young people add an extra layer of protection against COVID.

“With anybody that’s vaccinated, especially with the omicron,” said Wells, “We’ve seeing much higher protection against the omicron with individuals who are boosted so we do recommend that children who have completed that first series now 12 and older to really look into getting that booster vaccine.”

Richard Lampe, a pediatrician and infectious disease specialist, said the booster shot offers 25 times more protection against different variants.

“We are serious about recommending what is safe and effective and these vaccines are safe and effective,” said Lampe,” I know that’s what at least two of my grandchildren who are between the ages of twelve and 15 will be doing.”

Lampe said anyone who is eligible to get the booster vaccine should do so when eligible.

“I think sometimes we want fast results,” said Lampe, “This pandemic, we may not see the decrease in the — in this Omicron variant or another four to six weeks. That’s what they’re predicting. So everything that we can do now will help protect us over the next month of January.”