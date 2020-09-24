COVID-19 cases in South Plains classrooms

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Education Agency on Wednesday released data on the number of positive COVID-19 cases among students and faculty in Texas public school districts.

According to TEA, the data included the total number of cases by school district from July 27 to September 20.

Lubbock ISD reported 37 total students across all grades who tested positive and 35 staff who tested positive. Frenship ISD reported 29 positive cases in students and 15 cases in staff. Lubbock-Cooper ISD reported 17 students and three staff who tested positive for the virus.

In the State of Texas, there were 3,445 total positive COVID-19 cases reported among an estimated 1.1 million students. There were also 2,850 positive cases among an estimated 800,000 staff, according to TEA.

See a list of all the regional school districts and their total number of cases below: