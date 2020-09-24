COVID-19 cases in South Plains classrooms

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Education Agency on Wednesday released data on the number of positive COVID-19 cases among students and faculty in Texas public school districts.
According to TEA, the data included the total number of cases by school district from July 27 to September 20.
Lubbock ISD reported 37 total students across all grades who tested positive and 35 staff who tested positive. Frenship ISD reported 29 positive cases in students and 15 cases in staff. Lubbock-Cooper ISD reported 17 students and three staff who tested positive for the virus.
In the State of Texas, there were 3,445 total positive COVID-19 cases reported among an estimated 1.1 million students. There were also 2,850 positive cases among an estimated 800,000 staff, according to TEA.
See a list of all the regional school districts and their total number of cases below:
- Abernathy ISD – NR enrolled – 2 students – 0 staff
- Amherst ISD – 128 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Anton ISD – 180 enrolled – 1 student – 0 staff
- Betty M Condra School – 137 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Borden ISD – 237 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Brownfield ISD – 1,383 enrolled – 1 student – 1 staff
- Cotton Center ISD – 102 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Crosbyton CISD – 326 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Dawson ISD – 253 enrolled – 0 students – 1 staff
- Denver City ISD – 1,592 enrolled – 10 students – 4 staff
- Floydada ISD – 690 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Frenship ISD – 10,252 enrolled – 29 students – 15 staff
- Guthrie CSD – 114 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Hale Center ISD – 604 enrolled – 2 students – 0 staff
- Idalou ISD – 313 enrolled – 2 students – 3 staff
- Jayton-Girard ISD – 179 enrolled – 3 students – 0 staff
- Klondike ISD – 257 enrolled – 10 students – 5 staff
- Lamesa ISD – 1,660 enrolled – 7 students – 29 staff
- Levelland ISD – 2,815 enrolled – 6 students – 2 staff
- Littlefield ISD – 1,250 enrolled – 2 students – 4 staff
- Lockney ISD – 454 enrolled – 4 students – 7 staff
- Loop ISD – 146 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Lorenzo ISD – 213 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Lubbock ISD – 26,205 enrolled – 37 students – 35 staff
- Lubbock-Cooper ISD – 7,252 enrolled – 17 students – 3 staff
- Meadow ISD – NR enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Morton ISD – 367 enrolled – 1 student – 2 staff
- Motley County ISD – 171 enrolled – 0 students – 1 staff
- Muleshoe ISD – 1294 enrolled – 2 students – 1 staff
- New Deal ISD – 757 enrolled – 2 students – 0 staff
- New Home ISD – 580 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- O’Donnell ISD – 290 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Olton ISD – 581 enrolled – 4 students – 5 staff
- Paducah ISD – 188 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Patton Springs ISD – NR enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Petersburg ISD – 277 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Plains ISD – 410 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Plainview ISD – 4,665 enrolled – 13 students – 13 staff
- Post ISD – 794 enrolled – 2 students – 1 staff
- Ralls ISD – 455 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Rise Academy – 279 enrolled – 0 students – 1 staff
- Roosevelt ISD – 1,016 enrolled – 1 students – 2 staff
- Ropes ISD – 481 enrolled – 0 students – 2 staff
- Sands CISD – 247 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Seagraves ISD – 510 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Seminole ISD – 2,861 enrolled – 4 students – 3 staff
- Slaton ISD – 1,313 enrolled – 23 students – 4 staff
- Smyer ISD – 417 enrolled – 0 students – 1 staff
- Southland ISD – 120 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Springlake-Earth ISD – 181 enrolled – 1 student – 0 staff
- Spur ISD – NR enrolled – 21 students – 5 staff
- Sudan ISD – 477 enrolled – 1 student – 0 staff
- Tahoka ISD – 302 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Triumph Public Schools – Lubbock – 191 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Wellman-Union CISD – 293 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Whiteface CISD – 339 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Whitharral ISD – 162 enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff
- Wilson ISD – NR enrolled – 0 students – 0 staff