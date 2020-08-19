COVID-19 cases rise on Texas Tech campus

LUBBOCK, Texas — In the last two weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases on the Texas Tech campus has risen, according to a graphic from Texas Tech.

On August 10, there were 10 students and 34 faculty/staff who had COVID-19, according to Texas tech COVID-19 information dashboard.

One student and 18 faculty/staff had recovered which left nine students and 16 faculty/staff with active cases, Texas tech COVID-19 information dashboard stated.

As of August 18, 36 students and 39 faculty/staff had confirmed cases of COVID-19, the graphic said.

Four students and 25 faculty/staff had recovered which left 32 students and 14 faculty/staff with active cases, the graphic said.

