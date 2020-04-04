COVID-19: City of Lubbock confirms 13 new cases, 1 recovery on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Saturday, the City of Lubbock confirmed there were 13 additional cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Lubbock and Lubbock County.

The total number of COVID-19 cases now stand at 151.

There was one addtional recovery reported on Staturday, which brings the number of reported recoveries to 21.

No additonal deaths were reported Saturday.

The total number of deaths stands at four.

For more information, please visit the City of Lubbock’s COVID-19 resource page.

(Provided by the City of Lubbock)

The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.



The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

* The City of Lubbock has compiled all this information, and additional insights, into a comprehensive dashboard at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19.

