LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on COVID-19 in the county.

The city reported 163 new cases and 1 additional death.

A total 96,357 cases and 1,037 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Other data can be seen on the dashboard below provided by the City of Lubbock.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 2/11/22)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 12.26 percent as of last update provided on Friday, February 11, 2022.